News Cops seek tips on 'vicious' subway attack caught on video Investigators don't know much about where or when the video was taken, who the victim is or who the assailants are, an NYPD spokesman said. Police released a graphic video of a subway assault, hoping that the public will offer information on who was involved as well as when and where the incident took place. Photo Credit: NYPD By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated May 22, 2019 8:31 AM The NYPD released a graphic video Tuesday of an assault on the subway that was sent to investigators, hoping that the clip leads to tips in the case. The video shows a man sitting on the subway being punched and kicked repeatedly in the head. The suspects continue to attack the victim even after he appears to lose consciousness. Investigators don't know much about where or when the video was taken, who the victim is or who the assailants are, an NYPD spokesman said. NYPD chief of detectives Dermot Shea called the attack "heinous" and urged anyone with information to call police. "If you have any information at all about this vicious attack, please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS (8477) all calls are anonymous #YourCityYourCall," Shea tweeted along with a clip from the video. Tips can also be submitted online via the CrimeStoppers website or text at 274637. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.