Subway conductor punched by man holding doors on 4 train in Manhattan, NYPD says

The attack happened at the 125th Street station in Harlem, police said.

A man punched a subway conductor Friday after

A man punched a subway conductor Friday after he told him to stop holding open the doors of a train, police said.  Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man was arrested after he punched a subway conductor in the face at a Harlem station early Friday, police said. 

Julio Leonardo, 30, was holding the doors of a downtown 4 train at the 125th Street station at about 12:15 a.m., cops said. When the 33-year-old conductor told him to stop, Leonardo walked over to him and punched him, police said. 

The conductor punched Leonardo and the two began fighting. 

Police then arrived at the scene and took Leonardo, of the Bronx, into custody. He was later charged with assault.

The conductor was treated for bruising on his nose and Leonardo was treated for a cut on his lip, cops said. 

At the same station on Thursday, a 34-year-old man was slashed in the face after he accidentally bumped into the suspect, according to ABC7

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

