LATEST PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
News

Subway robber put knife to woman's throat, stole $300 in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday.

A woman was robbed at knifepoint on a

A woman was robbed at knifepoint on a Manhattan-bound C train platform in Brooklyn on March 24, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Cops are on the hunt for a robbery suspect who they said sneaked up behind a woman on a subway platform in Brooklyn and put a knife to her throat.

The 27-year-old victim was waiting on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday when the man came up behind her, put one hand over her mouth and held the knife to her neck, police said.

He told the woman not to scream and demanded money, according to investigators. The woman pointed to her purse and he ran off with $300 in cash, they said.

The victim had cuts on her hands but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Tuesday, Zachary Cohen, owner of The Junkluggers Owner: Junkluggers turn your clutter into donations
Actor Tracy Morgan unveiled a revamped community garden in Tracy Morgan wants to 'paint Brooklyn in gold'
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
New Yorkers can help select the design for You can help choose a design for a Shirley Chisholm monument
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD