Cops are on the hunt for a robbery suspect who they said sneaked up behind a woman on a subway platform in Brooklyn and put a knife to her throat.

The 27-year-old victim was waiting on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday when the man came up behind her, put one hand over her mouth and held the knife to her neck, police said.

He told the woman not to scream and demanded money, according to investigators. The woman pointed to her purse and he ran off with $300 in cash, they said.

The victim had cuts on her hands but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday.