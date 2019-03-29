News Subway robber put knife to woman's throat, stole $300 in Brooklyn, NYPD says The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday. A woman was robbed at knifepoint on a Manhattan-bound C train platform in Brooklyn on March 24, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 29, 2019 12:35 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Cops are on the hunt for a robbery suspect who they said sneaked up behind a woman on a subway platform in Brooklyn and put a knife to her throat. The 27-year-old victim was waiting on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday when the man came up behind her, put one hand over her mouth and held the knife to her neck, police said. He told the woman not to scream and demanded money, according to investigators. The woman pointed to her purse and he ran off with $300 in cash, they said. The victim had cuts on her hands but refused medical attention at the scene. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.