Two subway platform stabbings over weekend leave several injured

Several men were stabbed on Manhattan subway platforms in separate incidents over the weekend, including one in which a man allegedly attacked a father after bumping into his son, authorities said.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly slashed two men and stabbed a third after he bumped into a child while leaving the No. 4 train at Grand Central Station, according to court records.

“Get the [expletive] out of the way,” Ivan Deleon allegedly told the young boy’s father just after midnight Saturday. “I’ll kill your kids.”

Deleon then allegedly swung at the 29-year-old father, who was not identified, before slashing his right arm, according to police and the criminal complaint.

Deleon then allegedly stabbed the man’s 25-year-old brother in the chest and his 27-year-old friend in the lower right abdomen. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital where they are in serious, but stable condition, according to court records.

Deleon was charged with assault, attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the criminal complaint. He was held in lieu of $150,000 cash bail at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

A witness grabbed the knife and handed it over to police, court records showed.

Deleon’s lawyer, Alan Abramson, asked the prosecutor to preserve all video evidence from the area.

“We are confident that once all of the evidence is available and reviewed Ivan will be exonerated,” he said Sunday

Deleon’s next court appearance is Aug. 21.

In another incident Saturday, two young men attacked a 23-year-old man, slashing his upper lip, right arm and right chest on the platform of the northbound No. 6 train at 59th Street, police said.

The man was then punched after an altercation at about 3:50 p.m., police said. It was not immediately clear what the altercation was about.

The suspects, who both appear to be 18 to 20 years old, fled, police said.