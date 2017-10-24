A woman slashed a man with a razor blade during an argument aboard an M train en route to Brooklyn on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The woman, in her 40s, and the 50-year-old victim boarded the southbound M train together at about 6 p.m. at the Lower East Side’s Essex Street station and started to argue and shove each other, police said.

While the train was in motion, the woman pulled out a razor blade and cut the man’s left forearm and then fled the train at the Hewes Street station in Brooklyn, according to police.

A police spokesman said it was unknown what the two were arguing about or what was said in the exchange.

The victim was treated by EMS at the station for his minor cut, but the suspect was nowhere to be found, authorities said.

Police describe the woman as roughly 40 years old, standing 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her arms, neck and face.

Police released a cellphone photo that the victim took right before she pulled out the razor blade, they said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or submit their tips by going to nypdcrimestoppers.com.