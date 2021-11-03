SUMMIT One Vanderbilt announces expanded hours for the holidays

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt announced that throughout the holidays their hours will be expanded.

One of the greatest and breathtaking experiences offering incredible views from now on will be open on Wednesdays and will stay open all holidays up till the end of January.

New hours of operation are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays 9 a.m. to midnight; and Sundays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition the days before Thanksgiving (November 24 and 25), Christmas (December 22-30) and right after New Years Day Jan. 2-30 SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will have additional hours. From now on New Yorkers and guests of New York can enjoy the views of this city during the daylight and at night.

“It’s remarkable how different AIR can feel at different times of day and in different weather,” said Kenzo Digital. “This distinction is especially apparent between day and night; you really have to experience both to get the full scope of the story.”

Right after this experience, you can enjoy some time with cocktails at APRÈS and SUMMIT TERRACE, sky-high cafe and lounge. To purchase tickets you can go ahead to www.summitov.com