Super Bowl Boulevard events begin Wednesday

The Toboggan Run on Super Bowl Boulevard. Photo Credit: Getty

Super Bowl Bouelvard’s main activities kick off Wednesday. Here is a list of all of the fun events that will take place on Broadway between 34th and 47th streets.

NFL Rush Zone and NFL Play 60 (aimed for children ages 6 to 13) Today-Sat., tented spaces open noon-10 p.m. daily (NFL Play 60, noon-5 p.m. daily)

Heated, tented spaces on Broadway between 34th and 35th streets will feature the animated series “NFL Rush Zone.”

Toboggan Run

Today-Sat., noon-10 p.m.

This eight-lane toboggan run is open to kids and adults for $5. Tickets can be purchased at multiple locations, including within Macy’s NFL shop.

Super Bowl virtual theater

Today.-Sat., starting at 5 p.m., every 30 minutes until 9:30 p.m.

A 10-minute video celebrating football will grace the iconic facade of Macy’s storefront at 34th Street and Broadway.

Autograph & Concert StageToday-Sat., autographs noon-5 p.m. daily, concerts 8 p.m. daily

Score free autographs from current and former NFL stars and then stick around for concerts starting at 8 p.m. on Broadway between 39th and 40th streets.

Roman numerals

Today-Sat., noon-10 p.m.

Glowing, 20-foot-tall Roman numerals will be on display on Broadway between 42nd and 43rd streets; prime for photos.