Super Bowl Week will leave its mark on city traffic

New Yorkers should be aware of street closures and serious traffic jams this week because of the Super Bowl, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

Broadway is completely closed to vehicle traffic between West 34th and 47th streets through Sunday, Feb. 2.

Beginning tomorrowand lasting through Sunday, West 41st Street will be partially closed between Sixth and Seventh Avenues from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m..

On Sunday, which is game day, drivers can also expect limited access on 49th Street, 53rd Street, 57th Street, the westbound lanes of 42nd Street, and Ninth Avenue between West 34th and 65th Streets.

Other areas that will likely be impacted by increased traffic this week include Bryant Park, Radio City Music Hall, Piers 40, 86 and 88 and the Sheraton Hotel at 52nd Street.

There will be limited access in and around the Lincoln Tunnel on Super Bowl Sunday, so motorists should use alternate routes. The DOT is also encouraging the use of public transit, including NYC Transit, NJ Transit, PATH, AMTRAK, Metro-North and the Long Island Railroad.

Taxi cabs and other for-hire vehicles won’t be able to access MetLife Stadium, according to the DOT.

Additional closure and parking restriction information is available online at nyc.gov/dot.