‘Superman’ stars visit Empire State Building, urge New Yorkers to add pets to family with free adoptions

Stars of the new summer blockbuster “Superman” visited the Empire State Building on Wednesday to announce that they are partnering with a local animal adoption center in hopes of helping find pets loving homes.

While Krypto, the canine star of the new Superman film, is fully computer-generated, that did not stop actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan from partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to celebrate its release and urge New Yorkers to give a furry friend a new home.

For the next two days (July 9-10), Warner Bros. says it will cover all adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society locations, allowing new family members to be adopted free of charge.

“This is your chance, guys, to adopt your best friend in the next two days with Warner Brothers covering the fees. So, please do. Thank you to best friends for being such great partners,” Brosnahan said, who plays Lois Lane.

In addition to encouraging adoptions, the pair also announced that the iconic Empire State Building would be lit up in blue, yellow, and red in honor of the movie. The actors hit the ceremonial switch to signify the lighting and even paid a quick visit to the very top of the skyscraper, where they looked over the Big Apple.