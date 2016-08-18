Supermarket violations in NYC: Search food stores, more

Track violations at grocery store chains, local delis and bodegas, and convenience stores. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw

The boogie down Bronx just got a bit badder. At least, that is, when it comes to its gross supermarkets.

In the Zip code 10456, which includes Morrisania and Claremont Village, there were 588 violations over the last year, according to state inspections data released last week. That was nearly double the next highest number of violations: There were 301 violations in 11208, which includes the area of Cypress Hills in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn, however, did have three of the top five ZIP codes with the most violations, including in the areas of Sheepshead Bay and Crown Heights.

Find out how your favorite food store fared with rodents, insects and all things gross.