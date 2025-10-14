Surgery professor accused of raping woman after brandishing firearm in Manhattan apartment

Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, a surgery professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, has been indicted on charges including first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape.

A surgery professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harlem has been accused of allegedly raping a woman in his apartment after showing her a firearm, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday.

Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, 56, who also serves as an honorary police surgeon providing trauma consultation for the NYPD, was indicted Tuesday on charges including first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape, according to court filings. He faces additional charges, including sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors allege that Miglietta met a 28-year-old woman through a medical networking event. On June 5, she went to his Financial District apartment expecting to discuss business ventures.

Once inside, Miglietta allegedly kissed her without consent. When she tried to push him away, he allegedly lifted his shirt to show a firearm he said was loaded.

The indictment alleges he placed the gun on a coffee table near her head before orally raping her and attempting to vaginally rape her. The woman was able to leave after initially being prevented from doing so, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, this prominent doctor used his position to lure a woman to his apartment under the guise of professional networking and mentorship,” Bragg said. “Instead, he allegedly displayed a firearm that he said was loaded, and sexually assaulted her as she repeatedly said no.”

Migiletta was arrested on Monday, Oct. 13, and arraigned before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Ann Thompson on Oct. 14.

The court executed a warrant, issued a discovery scheduling order, and placed a temporary order of protection for the alleged victim. Bail was set at $1 million cash, $3 million insured bond, or $3 million partially secured surety bond. He is scheduled to return to court in January.

Bragg said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information about similar incidents to contact the DA’s Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373.

amNewYork did not receive a response from Miglietta’s attorney or Touro College, where he had been working for the past 14 years, at the time of publication.