Survey: People want shorter lines at NYC airports. Duh.

They also want wireless Internet, the survey found.

Long lines and paying for Wi-Fi bug flyers the most while traveling at New York City-area airports, according to a new survey.

Getting through security and customs topped a list of what flyers disliked most about airports here at 17.6%, while paid WiFi was a close second at 15%, according to the poll from the Global Gateway Alliance, an air travel group founded by developer Joseph Sitt. They were the two issues those surveyed wanted to improve at airports here the most.

On amenities, 42% of travelers surveyed wanted free WiFi and 27% wanted more public transportation links.

“The passenger amenities at local airports just don’t stand up to other major airports around the world,” Steve Sigmund, executive director of the GGA, said.

Sigmund also called on greater federal resources for the metropolitan airports and bringing the next generation of air control technology, called NextGen, here.

Of the three major airports here, Kennedy was the most preferred, with 41%, while LaGuardia ranked last at 20%.

The Port Authority is renegotiating its contract with WiFi provider Boingo, according to Port Authority spokesman Ron Marsico. But it is not yet clear if the service will become free.

For getting stuck in line at customs, Marsico said there are new self-serve kiosks at Kennedy for passengers that speed up wait times.

“The Global Gateway Alliance could have saved their money,” Marsico said. “What their survey shows is what our surveys have showed and we’re addressing those issues.”

The survey polled 457 people in New York, New Jersey and metropolitan Pennsylvania region between April 9 and May 13.