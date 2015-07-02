Queens woman and 10-year-old daughter killed in crash, other young daughter clinging to life

Police said the SUV that hit them was traveling “at an unsafe speed.”

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were killed, and several others injured, when the car they were riding in was hit by a speeding SUV that swerved into their lane in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday night, police said.

Susana Ha, 42, was in the backseat with her two young daughters when a 46-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer swerved across the double yellow line on 210th Street, between the Horace Harding Expressway and 64th Avenue, at about 6 p.m. Ha’s car — a Toyota Camry driven by a 74-year-old man who has been identified in reports as her father — then jumped the curb and struck a tree stump before continuing and hitting a fire hydrant.

Police said the driver of the Explorer was driving “at an unsafe speed” when she slammed into the family’s car.

Ha’s 10-year-old daughter, Angelica Ung, also died in the crash. Her 8-year-old daughter and a 67-year-old front passenger, identified in reports as the grandmother to the two girls, were in critical condition at Long Island Jewish Hospital, police said. Ha’s father was in stable condition.

The driver of the Explorer was in stable condition at Long Island Jewish Hospital, police said. No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.