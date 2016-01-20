Suspects arraigned in robbery of off-duty NYPD Sgt. Esteban Abreu

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat

Two of three the men suspected of robbing an off-duty police sergeant in the Bronx earlier this week were arraigned on Wednesday, authorities said, as one remained hospitalized.

The three men first approached the NYPD sergeant, Esteban Abreu, just before 4 a.m. on Monday near Creston Avenue and E. 179 Street in the Mount Hope area, police have said. They held him up at knifepoint and took his cellphone.

Abreu’s wallet then fell out as the suspects were rummaging through his pockets and they found his shield, authorities said.

Police said that one of the suspects then started shouting, “Shoot him, shoot him.” That’s when the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun.

Police said Abreu drew his own firearm and shot 18-year-old Michael Monserrate in the torso.

Monserrate was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and charged with several offenses, including first-degree robbery with a dangerous instrument and second-degree menacing. He remained hospitalized Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.

The two other suspects ran, but police said 17-year-old Lucas Javier was later apprehended. He was charged with a slew of offenses, including first-degree robbery and second-degree menacing.

Javier was held in lieu of $25,000 bail. Attorney information for Javier was not immediately available.

A third 14-year-old suspect was charged as an adult with several offenses, including first-degree robbery and second-degree menacing. He was held in lieu of $2,500 cash bail. An attorney for the teen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court appearances for both Javier and the 14-year-old are scheduled for Jan. 22.

Two knives were recovered at the scene, according to police.

Abreu was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated and released.