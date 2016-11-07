Suspect arrested in Queens punch that killed man, NYPD says

Patrick Gorman was pronounced dead after the incident in June, police said.

Police on Monday arrested the man the say was caught on video punching a 64-year-old man on a Queens street corner in June. The victim died following the incident.

Matthew Smith, 42 of Queens, is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and assault with the intent to cause physical injury, according to police.

Cops also previously identified Elena Makarova, 39, as the woman seen walking with Smith in survillance video. She is still being sought by police, an NYPD spokesman said.

Earlier this month, the NYPD released surveillance video of the assault, which was recorded on June 26 around midnight.

The video shows Smith walk up to the victim on the corner of Main Street and Queens Boulevard in Briarwood and punch him once in the head.

The victim, identified as Patrick Gorman of Queens, fell to the ground. He tried to get back up, but collapsed again.

Smith then walks away from the man and joins Makarova, who hands him a black bag.

Gorman was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, police said.