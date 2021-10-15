Quantcast
East Harlem

Suspect cuffed in shooting that left man dead in East Harlem

The NYPD arrested a man who they say fatally shot a man in East Harlem early Thursday morning.

According to police, at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 cops responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the corner of East 121st Street and 3rd Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 33-year-old Wesley Martin in front of 2367 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Martin to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, officers arrested 44-year-old Michael Benton in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

