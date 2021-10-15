Suspect cuffed in shooting that left man dead in East Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD arrested a man who they say fatally shot a man in East Harlem early Thursday morning.

According to police, at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 cops responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the corner of East 121st Street and 3rd Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 33-year-old Wesley Martin in front of 2367 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Martin to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, officers arrested 44-year-old Michael Benton in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.