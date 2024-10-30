Suspect in custody after Brooklyn stabbing leads to two-hour standoff

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A suspect was taken into custody after a man was stabbed to death following a two-hour standoff in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call regarding the stabbing at 2304 Atlantic Ave. at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 30. Upon their arrival, officers from the 73rd Precinct found a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds throughout his body.

Paramedics rushed the victim Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The suspect barricaded himself in a third floor apartment at the location, where Members of the Emergency Services Units and Hostage Negotiators were able to talk with the suspect and bring him into custody at 9:50 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.