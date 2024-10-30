Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Suspect in custody after Brooklyn stabbing leads to two-hour standoff

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
police and EMS at a stabbing in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A suspect was taken into custody after a man was stabbed to death following a two-hour standoff in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call regarding the stabbing at 2304 Atlantic Ave. at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 30. Upon their arrival, officers from the 73rd Precinct found a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds throughout his body.

Paramedics rushed the victim Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

police at the scene where A suspect held officers at bay following a two hour stand off following of a stabbing homicide.
A suspect held officers at bay following a two hour stand off following of a stabbing homicide.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The suspect barricaded himself in a third floor apartment at the location, where Members of the Emergency Services Units and Hostage Negotiators were able to talk with the suspect and bring him into custody at 9:50 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A police dog at the scene of the stabbing.
A police dog at the scene of the stabbing.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Officers from the 73 Precinct take a stabbing suspect into custody involved in the fatal stabbing of a 42 year old man at 2306 Atlantic Avenue.
Officers from the 73 Precinct take a stabbing suspect into custody involved in the fatal stabbing of a 42 year old man at 2306 Atlantic Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A suspect held officers at bay following a two hour stand off following of a stabbing homicide.
A suspect held officers at bay following a two hour stand off following of a stabbing homicide.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC