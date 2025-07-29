Police arrested the psychopath who set a dog on fire in Queens during the early hours of Thursday as they await forensic evidence.

Police say they have caught the suspect who allegedly set a dog on fire in Queens last week.

According to police sources, a Good Samaritan spotted 29-year-old Isaiah K. Gurley at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst on Monday afternoon, wearing the same clothing as the man seen in the surveillance footage.

The observant New Yorker called 911, and officers from the NYPD Animal Cruelty Squad took Gurley into custody without incident.

Police say Gurley was allegedly caught on video dragging a motionless pit bull along 128th Street and 116th Avenue in South Ozone Park at around 4:45 a.m. on July 24. He allegedly doused the animal in an accelerant and set it on fire.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the dog was alive at the time of the incident. However, they report that it was a female and appeared to be in good condition.

A motive for the horrific act has not been disclosed.

Gurley was identified by his distinctive “Polo” sweatshirt, according to police sources. He has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated cruelty to animals, torture/injuring/failing to feed an animal, and arson with intent to damage property.

The arrest came hours after Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa held a press conference in Queens as part of an effort to catch the suspect responsible for the heinous act.