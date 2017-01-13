Suspect in Savyon Zabar’s death charged with murder, cops say

Police have arrested a man in the death of Savyon Zabar on the Upper West Side last week.
Daquan King, 23, was charged Friday with second-degree murder, police said.
Zabar, 54, was found dead inside his apartment on West 81st Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, police said. An NYPD spokesman said it appeared he had been strangled, and two days later Zabar’s death was ruled a homicide.
Police said King and Zabar, who knew each other, had gotten into a dispute during a sexual encounter that escalated to violence.
Zabar was well known in the New York City gay club scene and was often referred to as “Big Ben,” according to published reports.