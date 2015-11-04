Suspect knocked Bronx man out of wheelchair, stole wallet: Cops

A detective recognized the suspect and identified him as 58-year-old Jose Aguilar.

Police are looking for a suspect who knocked a Bronx man out of his wheelchair, then stole his wallet.

The NYPD says the 52-year-old victim was waiting for the elevator inside his Southern Boulevard apartment building on Monday at 10 p.m. when the male suspect engaged the victim in conversation.

The suspect then knocked the victim out of his wheelchair, overpowered him and stole his wallet before fleeing, authorities say. The victim was not injured.

A detective recognized the suspect in surveillance footage. He has been identified as 58-year-old Jose Aguilar, who is 5-foot-10 and about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.