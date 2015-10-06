Suspect robbed Travelex Currency Exchange at the Plaza Hotel in broad daylight, authorities say

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a currency exchange in the Plaza Hotel.

NYPD say the male suspect made off with 4,635 euros, a little more than $5,200, from the Travelex Currency Exchange in The Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue just after 11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the suspect asked to buy euros, then showed the employee a black handgun as the employee counted out the money. The gunman grabbed the cash and fled, authorities say.

The NYPD describes the subject as a bald man, about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He was last seen on West 58th Street wearing glasses and brown shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.