Suspect sought for stabbing East Harlem McDonald’s worker following argument: cops

Police have identified the suspect sought for brutally stabbing an East Harlem McDonald’s worker during a beef earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said Ezekiel Dunn, 28, remains at large in connection with the violent attack at the fast food eatery at 2142 3rd Ave. at 12:40 a.m. on the morning of March 9.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Dunn allegedly got into a verbal argument with several McDonald’s employees moments before going on the attack.

According to sources familiar with the case, the 31-year-old male victim was working in the kitchen area of the McDonald’s when he spotted Dunn allegedly threatening workers with a box cutter, and ran up to the front to intervene.

For his trouble, cops said, Dunn allegedly stabbed the employee in the back and slashed his face.

Following the bloody assault, authorities said, Dunn allegedly fled the scene on foot heading westbound on East 117th Street toward Lexington Avenue.

Officers from the 25th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, but he appears to be improving as of Saturday morning, sources familiar with the case said.

On Saturday, the NYPD released video footage of Dunn running along Lexington Avenue, as well as a previous mugshot from which detectives were able to tie him to the attack.

Police said Dunn’s last known residence is within Manhattan. He’s 28 years old with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or Dunn’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.