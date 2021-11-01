Suspect sought in Bronx summer shooting that left one man dead and two others injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man has succumbed to his injuries months after he was shot several times during a summer Bronx shooting that left two others injured.

According to police, at 7:34 p.m. on July 2 police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 940 Tiffany Street in the Bronx. Upon their arrival, officers found 23-year-old Jason Sambula with gunshot wound to his leg, as well a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the torso and a 22-year-old woman who was shot in her right foot.

Police say that the victims were sitting inside a black Honda Accord at the location when a silver 4-door Infiniti sedan with unknown plates pulled up to them. A male suspect exited the car’s passenger side with a gun and shot the 20-year-old man in the torso. The suspect reentered the car and fired several more shots at the victims before he fled in the vehicle northbound on Tiffany Street.

Sambula was hit in the left leg and the 22-year-old woman was shot in the right foot. All three victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, however Sambula ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 27 — his death has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooter is described as a dark-skinned man wearing a white shirt. There was no available description of the driver of the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.