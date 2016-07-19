Suspect sought in Brooklyn Heights attack on man, 65, who was knocked to the ground, police say

Police were searching Tuesday for a man who ambushed a 65-year-old man in Brooklyn Heights and knocked him to the …

The suspect, who was walking with two other men and a woman, attacked at about 11:15 p.m. on July 6, police said.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, showed the victim walking on Joralemon Street, near Garden Place, when he was punched.

The punch broke the man’s glasses and knocked him to the ground.

The suspect, described as about 5-feet-10-inches and weighing about 160 pounds, then fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.