Bronx

Suspect sought for punching out man on Bronx street: NYPD

By Posted on
The suspect wanted for assaulting a 67-year-old man in the Bronx.
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who assaulted a 67-year-old man in the Bronx this week.

According to police, at 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, the victim was in front of 444 Soundview Ave. when he got into a verbal dispute with an unknown individual. The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.

The suspect then fled the scene in a gray Range Rover SUV southbound on Soundview Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi by EMS in stable condition.

The NYPD released several surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

