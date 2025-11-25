A boy was beaten and slashed in Brooklyn earlier this month by an older teen.

A boy was beaten and slashed in Brooklyn earlier this month after an older teen apparently suspected him of gang affiliation, police sources reported.

Sources close to the investigation said the victim, a 14-year-old boy, was minding his own business while walking in front of an apartment building located at 2931 Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay at around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 19 when his would-be attacker approached.

Cops say the suspect asked the teen where he was from before unleashing a brutal assault. He punched his victim multiple times throughout the body before slashing him across the arm with a sharp object.

The suspect fled on foot southbound on Avenue X.

The incident was reported to the 61st Precinct. EMS rushed the 14-year-old boy to Mount Sinai Brooklyn, where he was treated for a laceration.

Police described the suspect as a male between 16 to 18 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a dark-colored jacket, gray sweatpants, and gray sneakers. Police released surveillance images of him grinning widely.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.