Obama, Clinton among Democrats targeted with suspected bombs 

Police intercepted suspected bombs mailed to former U.S. President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other high-profile Democrats, in what New York officials described on Wednesday as an act of terrorism.

The CNN bureau in New York also received a device looking like a pipe bomb, leading police to evacuate the building.

"This clearly is an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned what he called "despicable acts" and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

"In these times, we have to unify, we have to come together, and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America," Trump said at the White House.

A similar pipe bomb was delivered earlier this week to the home of George Soros, a major Democratic Party donor. Other targeted Democrats include:

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan: The package found at CNN was addressed to Brennan, an outspoken critic of Trump, who is a periodic contributor to the network.

Sen. Kamala Harris: Democrat Harris's San Diego office was evacuated after suspicious packages were found near her building, according to her spokeswoman. The packages were not addressed to Harris or her office.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and ex-Attorney General Eric Holder: The building that houses Wasserman Schultz's Florida office was evacuated after a suspicious package was found, according to media reports. The package had been addressed to Holder but the former Democratic Party national chairwoman was listed on the return address.

Rep. Maxine Waters: Capitol Hill police intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Democrat Waters, according to an ABC reporter.

There has been no claim of responsibility.

The Secret Service said the package addressed to Clinton in Westchester County was intercepted late Tuesday, while Obama’s package was intercepted early Wednesday in Washington.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location.”

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages “nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the Secret Service said.

"We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home," Clinton said Wednesday afternoon in Florida. "It is a troubling time, isn't it?"

With Newsday staff