Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly assaulted a police officer on July 28, 2024.

Police in Midtown are searching for a suspect who assaulted an NYPD officer who was conducting a traffic stop near a migrant relief center on Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, on July 28 at around 9:52 p.m., uniformed police from the Midtown South Precinct pulled over the male driver of a two-wheeled vehicle who was driving recklessly in front of the city’s Humanitarian Relief Center, located at 700 Eighth Ave. Police could not confirm at this time if the vehicle was motorized.

Upon being stopped, officials said, the vehicle’s operator tried to leave the scene and became aggressive.

As the altercation ensued, two bystanders — a man and a woman — then approached the officers, which led to the traffic stop escalating. The driver of the vehicle, along with the two bystanders, then began violently assaulting one of the officers, authorities said.

The female perp kicked the officer in the right leg, causing pain, swelling and bruising, police said, before fleeing the scene on foot, southbound on Eighth Avenue.

Police could not confirm if the perps said anything to the officers before the attack erupted.

The vehicle’s operator was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, first-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. The male bystander was also arrested and charged with assault on a police officer and obstructing governmental administration.

EMS responded and treated the officer on the scene.

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect who remains at large — the female bystander. The NYPD described her as having a large build, light complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, white sneakers, and was carrying a black pocketbook.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.