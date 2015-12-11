Suspects forced victim into vehicle, attacked her and robbed her in the Bronx, cops say

Police said they’re looking for three female suspects in connection with a brutal assault.

Cops released photos of three of six suspects believed to be involved in the shocking Dec. 4 attack on a 20-year-old woman. Authorities said the suspects forced the victim into a black suburban vehicle near Grand Avenue at 8:45 p.m. and then took turns attacking her. Police said the suspects punched the victim, and one used brass knuckles. A suspect threatened to burn the victim with a hand torch and a heated piece of metal, police said. Authorities said one of the suspects even cut the victim’s hair and threatened to cut her face.

The suspects stole the victim’s iPhone, jewelry, jacket and keys before shoving her out of the car and fleeing, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.