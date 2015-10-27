Suspects impersonated cops, cuffed victims & stole phones: NYPD

The three suspects remain at large after robbing a Bronx residence.

The NYPD is looking for three men pretending to be police officers who cuffed three people inside a Bronx residence and robbed them of their cellphones.

The three men showed up at a second-floor Mayflower Avenue residence on Oct. 9 at 3:30 a.m. and identified themselves as cops, the NYPD says. The suspects then cuffed a 36-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man before taking their cellphones.

Police say the robbers then headed to the basement apartment, where they again impersonated police officers, cuffed a 51-year-old man and took his phone.

The three suspects fled and remain at large, police say. See video of the suspects above.

