Photo of the suspects who allegedly robbed a man in Chelsea on Oct. 4, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for two moped-riding perps who allegedly robbed a man in Chelsea last week.

According to law enforcement sources, on Oct. 4 at around 2:50 p.m, the 22-year-old victim was outside of the Hotel Chelsea at 222 W. 23rd St. when two male suspects swiftly drove up to him on a moped, demanding that he stop walking.

The suspects then threatened the victim with knives and forcibly removed his necklace, valued at approximately $1,100, police said.

Both suspects then fled the location on the moped eastbound on 23rd Street before officers from the 10th Precinct arrived.

EMS responded and brought the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition after he sustained minor injuries from the robbery.

It is unclear right now if the victim was staying at the hotel.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the suspects, who remain at large, and the moped used in the crime.

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.