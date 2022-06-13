Suspects sought for shooting man after forcing their way into Bronx apartment

Detectives are looking for a duo who shot a man in the Bronx last week.

According to police, at 9:20 a.m. on June 8 two unknown men were inside an apartment building located in the vicinity of Willis Avenue and East 135th Street, and one of the men was wearing a FedEx shirt and carrying a box. The two approached an apartment door, which was answered by a 23-year-old man.

The suspects pushed their way inside, pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest. The suspects then stole the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene.

The crooks fled the area in a black Nissan Rouge with a rear Connecticut license plate that was last seen going west on East 135th Street. The victim was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of the suspects, both described as men with dark complexions, medium builds and standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue face mask, a black and purple FedEx polo shirt, black pants and black sneakers, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a black ski mask. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, black pants and black sneakers.

Police also released photos of the car that the suspects fled the scene in:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.