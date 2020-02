An airline passenger’s suspicious bag caused an evacuation of a LaGuardia Airport terminal Tuesday, the Port Authority said. People in …

An airline passenger’s suspicious bag caused an evacuation of a LaGuardia Airport terminal Tuesday, the Port Authority said.

People in part of Terminal C were led out of the airport at noon after bag handlers reported “white smoke” coming from a piece of luggage for a Delta flight to Richmond, Va., a PA spokesman said.

But an X-ray and inspection showed nothing suspicious in the bag.

The Delta flight, which had 52 passengers, was delayed for two hours.