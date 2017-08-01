Suspicious package in Queens deemed safe after bomb squad probe, NYPD says

The package was reported to police on 155th Street, near 109th Avenue, cops said.

A suspicious package in Queens turned out to be food and was deemed safe by the NYPD’s bomb squad on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

The NYPD’s bomb squad gave the all-clear Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious package was reported in Queens, police said.

The package, which turned out to be food, was reported to police at a home on 155th Street near 109th Avenue in Jamaica, around 12:40 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

The bomb squad determined the package was not dangerous around 1 p.m., police said.

Just last week, a man was badly burned after a package he attempted to open exploded in his hands in another Queens neighborhood.

George Wray, who owns the property at 222nd Street near 145th Road, but rents it out to two families suffered second- and third-degree burns over 80 percent of his body, police said. He died of his injuries on Tuesday, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, according to cops.