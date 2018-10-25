LATEST PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
News

Packages at Columbus Circle mall in Time Warner Center investigated by NYPD, cops say

The Bomb Squad determined the packages were not dangerous and the evacuation order was lifted around 8:40 p.m., per an NYPD spokesman.

Unattended packages at The Shops at Columbus Circle

Unattended packages at The Shops at Columbus Circle prompted a partial evacuation as the Bomb Squad investigated Thursday night, police said. Photo Credit: Colter Hettich

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A pair of unattended packages at The Shops at Columbus Circle sparked a Bomb Squad investigation Thursday night, but they were later deemed safe, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police patrolling the mall, which is inside the Time Warner Center at 10 Columbus Circle, discovered the packages around 7:25 p.m. and evacuated the second floor "as a precaution," according to police officials. The first floor of the mall remained open during the investigation, NYPD spokesman J. Peter Donald said.

Alec Paulson, of Washington Heights, works at the Coach store on the first floor of the mall and evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

“We technically could have stayed open down here,” he said. “One of the employees from the other store came over and said they’re evacuating. We never got an official notice [from police].”

The Bomb Squad determined the packages were not dangerous and the evacuation order was lifted around 8:40 p.m., according to Donald.

The NYPD and other law enforcement officials are on high alert across the city after two apparent pipe bombs were discovered in Manhattan over the last two days.

The Time Warner Center was evacuated on Wednesday after one of the devices, sent to CNN's offices in the building, was discovered in the mail room. The other device, found Thursday morning, was sent to Robert De Niro via his TriBeCa restaurant and film center.

Similar devices also were sent to six prominent Democratic Party members, including former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in recent days. The FBI is investigating all of the packages as one case, though no one has come forward to claim responsibility and no suspects have been named.

With Colter Hettich

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

News photos & videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed a suspected bomb NYC officials discuss suspected bomb at De Niro building
The vehicle the NYPD bomb squad uses to How the NYPD's bomb truck works
Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in NYPD swarms Time Warner Center over explosive device
Packages with possible explosives sent to former President Possible explosive devices sent to Clintons' home in Chappaqua
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the looming L train shutdown
We went behind the counter to see how Li-Lac Chocolates celebrates 95 years