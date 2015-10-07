SUV jumps curb in Richmond Hill, killing woman and injuring toddler, NYPD says

An SUV struck three pedestrians – including a toddler – when it collided with a Kia in Richmond Hill, Queens, on Tuesday, the NYPD says.

Police say that the SUV apparently ran a red light on Atlantic Avenue at 108th Street just before 6 p.m. and collided with the other vehicle. The cash caused the SUV to jump the curb and hit two women and a 2-year-old girl.

The drivers and pedestrians were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where pedestrian Meena Mahabir, 52, was pronounced dead. The toddler is in critical, but stable condition, authorities say. The third pedestrian and both drivers are in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Police say the crash is under investigation.