Man puts swastika sticker in subway car in Manhattan, NYPD says

The incident happened days after the NYPD announced “a spike” in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

Police are looking for a man who put a swastika sticker in a subway car in Manhattan earlier this month.

The man was seen placing the sticker inside a 6 train as it entered the Bleecker Street station on Sunday, Nov. 4. at about 11:50 a.m., police said.

The suspect then exited the train and fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released images of the suspect on Sunday.

The incident happened just two days after NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said there had been a recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

“We’ve had a spike in anti-Semitic reported crimes in the last 28-30 days or so,” he said at a news conference on Nov. 2.

Other incidents include hateful messages written on the walls at the Union Temple of Brooklyn and swastikas drawn on a home in Brooklyn Heights, police said.