Three men are being sought after a pink swastika was spray-painted on the door of the Sutton Place Synagogue in midtown early Wednesday morning, police said.

Video surveillance from across the street of the synagogue, on East 51st Street between Second and Third avenues, captured one man scrawling the hateful symbol on the door as another man stands nearby shortly after 4 a.m. The NYPD also released footage of three men walking near the synagogue around the time of the incident.

The paint was removed and there was no permanent damage to the building, the synagogue’s rabbi Rachel Ain said.

“It is hard to believe and extremely hurtful to think that someone walks around with that level of hatred in their heart,” Ain said in a statement. “The only way to combat hatred is to stand together, pray together and love each other.”