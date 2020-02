The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after two cars were found with swastikas etched into them, police said. Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Swastikas were etched into at least two cars in Borough Park Wednesday, police said.

The markings were found on the passenger-side windows of a Lexus and a Ford parked on 52nd Street, between 16th and 17th avenues, cops said.

There were no immediate leads on suspects.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating.