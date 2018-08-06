Police are searching for four men who attacked a man with sticks and a sword on a Queens street Sunday morning.

The suspects approached the 26-year-old victim on 123rd Street near 101st Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 6:40 a.m. and threatened him with a gun, police said.

The victim tried to run away, but he tripped and fell, according cops. The suspects pounced on him, striking him with sticks and at least one sword, they said.

The suspects then ran south on 123rd Street toward 103rd Avenue.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the attack on Monday.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.