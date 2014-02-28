LATEST PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
News

Tad Smith to replace Hank Ratner as MSG CEO

Hank Ratner announces the completion of three-year, $1billion

Hank Ratner announces the completion of three-year, $1billion face-lift to Madison Square Garden on October 24, 2013. Photo Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

By AMNY.COM
Print

Hank Ratner is being replaced as president and chief executive officer of Madison Square Garden Co. (MSG), the owner of the New York Knicks and Rangers and Radio City Music Hall by Cablevision's president of local media, Tad Smith, according to Newsday.

Ratner has held the CEO post since 2009. Smith joined Cablevision that same year to oversee the newly-created local media group.

MSG shares fell to $57.89 by 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Cablevision owns amNewYork.

By AMNY.COM

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium