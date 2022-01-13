Taser-toting Midtown carjacker steals Audi, then totals it as cops pursue him

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for the Taser-toting carjacker who stole a luxury ride in Midtown, then crashed it as police pursued him on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 4:28 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the corner of West 54th Street and Broadway.

That’s where the suspect, a man wearing a mask and all black clothing, threatened the driver of a black Audi with the weapon, then hopped behind the wheel and took off.

Authorities said the suspect drove two blocks while fleeing officers before totaling the car in a multi-vehicle collision on West 57th Street.

The car thief then exited the car and fled toward the Columbus Circle subway station, where he possibly took either the A or C train to elude capture.

Police reported that no civilians were hurt. However, an officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.