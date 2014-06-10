Taxi of Tomorrow plan revived after court win

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Taxi of Tomorrow proposal has been revved up thanks to a state appeals court that ruled …

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Taxi of Tomorrow proposal has been revved up thanks to a state appeals court that ruled Tuesday the city could require the purchase of the modern Nissan vehicle.

The opinion from the panel of judges overturned a lower court ruling that blocked the plan on grounds that the Taxi and Limousine Commission overstepped its authority and onto the City Council’s turf.

The Taxi of Tomorrow is legal under the agency’s “assigned mission … to establish public transportation policy to develop and improve New York City taxi service,” wrote Justice David B. Saxe.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio referred comment to the TLC, whose commissioner, Meera Joshi, said the administration is reviewing the ruling. (DAN RIVOLI)