Teacher’s aide arrested for raping student

BEN WOLFORD
March 20, 2014
1 min read

Clara Somodi, 39, of Queens, worked at Walter Reed School, P.S. 9, in Maspeth.

A Queens teaching assistant is is facing charges for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student, police said Thursday.

Clara Somodi, 39, of Queens, had been a paraprofessional at the Walter Reed School, P.S. 9, in Maspeth for 10 years, Department of Education spokeswoman Margie Feinberg said. Police say they arrested Somodi at 1 a.m. Thursday in Forest Hills and charged her with rape, criminal sex acts and endangering the welfare of a child. The schools department says Somodi is suspended, and the student is in counseling.

“If the allegation is true,” Feinberg said, “it would be extremely disturbing.

