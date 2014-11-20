Teen accused of raping teen girl inside Bronx charter school classroom

A 19-year-old was charged Wednesday evening with raping another teen inside her Bronx charter school in the Claremont area, according to court records.

Kevin Simpson was charged with a slew of offenses for allegedly raping the teen girl, including rape, sexual abuse, and third-degree criminal sex act, according to the criminal complaint.

He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail at his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court, a spokeswoman from the DA’s office said.

Simpson’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Most recently, Simpson was alone with the girl inside a classroom at the Bronx Preparatory Charter School at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 when he started taking off his pants. The victim told him, “nothing is going to happen, stop,” but he walked up to her and rubbed up against her, according to the complaint.

Simpson is accused of dragging her across the room into a corner and then pushing her down onto a desk in a classroom and raping her. The girl tried to swing her arm behind her to push him away, but was unsuccessful.

Simpson is also accused of sexually assaulting her on several previous occasions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 24.