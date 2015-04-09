Teen arrested for threating to “do a drive by” on Queens councilman, his family

A 17-year-old kid was charged Thursday with threatening a Queens city councilman and his family several times, authorities said. Ariel …

Ariel Gershakovich was released without bail during his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday, a spokesman for the DA’s office said. He was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment.

Gershakovich allegedly called Councilmember Rory Lancman at least five times, screaming obscenities about the politician’s policies and demanding he call him back, police said. He then left a call back number for Lancman, who was a family friend.

“Call me back or I’m going to do a drive by old school on you and your family,” Gershakovich said, according to the criminal complaint.

Gershakovich allegedly made the threatening calls on Tuesday and was taken into custody on Wednesday, police said. A temporary order of protection was issued on Thursday for Lancman, his wife, and his three children.

An attorney for Gershakovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to a year in jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

Gershakovich has two prior arrests: one for assault in November 2014, and one sealed arrest from May 2014.