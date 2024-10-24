Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly assaulted a man on the Upper East Side on Sept. 30, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police on the Upper East Side are looking for the young brute who assaulted a 67-year-old man during a heated argument last month.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was in the vicinity of East 65th Street and York Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 30 when he encountered a group of teenagers loitering and smoking at a busy residential intersection.

After the man asked the young smokers to leave the area, police said a verbal dispute ensued. The situation turned physical when one of the teens approached the victim, punched him in the face and kicked him in the left side of his back, authorities said.

The suspect, a male wearing a black mask and hoodie, fled the scene on foot westbound on East 65th Street before officers from the 19th Precinct arrived.

EMS responded and brought the man to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

The victim was not robbed during the episode, law enforcement sources said.

Police on Oct. 24 released surveillance photos of the suspect, who remains at large. He is approximately 15 to 17 years old and has a medium complexion. He is around 5-foot, 7-inches tall and 130 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red and white logo on the front and red logos on the right and left arms, black pants, black and white sneakers and a black mask. He was also carrying a backpack.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Violent crime in the 19th Precinct–including murder, rape and felony assault–is down just over 8% year to date compared to the same time period in 2023, according to the latest crime statistics.