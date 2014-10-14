Teen recants story of Queens attack by man with black Mohawk

A 14-year-old girl who told police she was attacked and groped in Queens Tuesday morning recanted, saying it was a creep trying to talk with her, police said.

The teen, who was not identified, was walking near 82nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst at about 7:55 a.m. when a man in his 20s approached her, police said.

She had told police the man started to follow her for about a dozen blocks and called out before grabbing her chest. Then police said the report changed. The man had put his arm around her and said, “Hey baby,” according to an NYPD spokesman.

The teen then kicked him and ran away to her school on Jacobus Street, where police responded, according to the NYPD, which is still investigating the incident.

The man is described as about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 tall, police said.