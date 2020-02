The driver crossed a median before striking the 17-year-old Sunday night, police said.

A teenager was struck and killed by a driver under the influence in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD 19th Precinct via Twitter

A driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and a DWI after striking a 17-year-old bicyclist near Gerritsen Beach, the NYPD said.

Sean Ryan, of Brooklyn, was struck near the intersection of Gotham and Gerritsen avenues in Brooklyn, police said, around 8:47 p.m. Sunday. The NYPD said that Thomas Groarke, 24, was driving a white Honda Accord southward on Gerritsen when he crossed the median and hit Ryan.

The victim was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.