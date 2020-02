An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary

Police are questioning three people after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a Miller Avenue apartment in East New York just after 9:30 p.m., where they found the teen in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

No arrests have been made, but police said they’re questioning two males and one female about the shooting.